Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell Sells 123,346 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 123,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.24), for a total value of £625,364.22 ($769,584.32).

POLR opened at GBX 516 ($6.35) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 451.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 474.97. The company has a market cap of $490.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 282 ($3.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 626 ($7.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital increased their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 580 ($7.14) to GBX 620 ($7.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

