Piper Sandler Weighs in on Simmons First National Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SFNC stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,680.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Simmons First National by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Simmons First National by 56.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Simmons First National by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

