Piper Sandler Weighs in on Charles Schwab Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $33.39 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 95,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 549,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Charles Schwab by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,641,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,464 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,434.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

