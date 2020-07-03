Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BWB. BidaskClub lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

BWB stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $295.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

