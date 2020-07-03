Piper Sandler Comments on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEBO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 16.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.