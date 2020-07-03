Piper Sandler Comments on County Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for County Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.88. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in County Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

