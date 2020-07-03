Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMRC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

BMRC opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $436.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

