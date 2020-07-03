Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Up 5%

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.28, approximately 15,578,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 14,233,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.16.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,935 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,687.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.