PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,106 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $21,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 421,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $9,253,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $5,930,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $4,957,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $135,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,258 shares of company stock valued at $11,637,549 in the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFSI opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

