PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Trading Down 6.5%

PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 899 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

MVEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PeerStream in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on PeerStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PeerStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded PeerStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on PeerStream in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PeerStream has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get PeerStream alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55.

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for PeerStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeerStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.