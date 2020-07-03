Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Paypal traded as high as $175.78 and last traded at $174.53, with a volume of 74747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.11.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.22. The firm has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

