Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.17

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.31. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $702.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 294.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Partner Communications worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.