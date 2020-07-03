Parker Harris Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $929,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,568.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, June 16th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $900,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $875,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $900,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,069.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.54.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $184,145,000 after buying an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.