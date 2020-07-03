Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,747,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NYSE PK opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.