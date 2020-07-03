Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.93

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $11.94. Otelco shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 2,904 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Otelco alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otelco stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 3.90% of Otelco worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otelco Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.