OTCMKTS:ODYY (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

OTCMKTS:ODYY (OTCMKTS:ODYY) shares fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.88, 390,982 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 830% from the average session volume of 42,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01.

OTCMKTS:ODYY Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on selling, marketing, and distributing medical devices. It intends to offer CardioMap, a non-invasive testing for heart disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Irvine, California.

