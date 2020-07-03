O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.47.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,540 shares of company stock worth $9,055,986 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $426.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.88 and its 200-day moving average is $393.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

