Oppenheimer Comments on Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 65,218 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,518 shares in the company, valued at $83,395.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 21,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at $50,903.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 109,306 shares of company stock valued at $124,442. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

