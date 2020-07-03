Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.75. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 45,448,196 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $253.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

