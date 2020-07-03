Nyrada (ASX:NYR) Trading Down 2.9%

Nyrada Inc (ASX:NYR)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.11), approximately 65,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.

About Nyrada (ASX:NYR)

Nyrada Inc, a pre-clinical stage drug development company, engages in the development of small molecule drugs for cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and chronic inflammatory diseases. Its products in drug development stage include PCSK9 inhibitor for the treatment of high blood LDL-cholesterol levels in patients poorly responsive to or unable to take statin drugs; a neuroprotectant drug to reduce the impact of long-term disability in patients with ischaemic stroke and traumatic brain injury; a drug to treat pain associated with peripheral nerve damage; and a drug to treat autoimmune diseases, such as psoriasis.

