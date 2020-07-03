Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.50 and a beta of 1.28. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

