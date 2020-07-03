Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 747,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,122,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $2,214,756.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,682,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,527,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 636,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,019,713. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

