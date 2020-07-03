Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $932.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

