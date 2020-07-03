Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.12% of Niu Technologies worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIU. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Niu Technologies – has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Niu Technologies – will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.