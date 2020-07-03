Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €60.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €60.00 ($67.42) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.94 ($60.60).

ETR NEM opened at €61.25 ($68.82) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($36.47) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($83.54). The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

