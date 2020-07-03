National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for National Retail Properties in a research report issued on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NNN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

NYSE NNN opened at $37.00 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $3,394,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 235,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 175,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.