National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 3049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.38.

The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.27 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIZZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 11.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Beverage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in National Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Beverage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.13.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

