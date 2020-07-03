MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $15,660,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,104,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 955,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 822,602 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 46,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 757,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 665,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRC. TheStreet lowered shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

NYSE MRC opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. MRC Global Inc has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.86 million, a P/E ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 2.35.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

