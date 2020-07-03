Morgan Stanley Sells 742,039 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 80.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $881.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

