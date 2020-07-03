Morgan Stanley Sells 47,375 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of MSA Safety worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,651,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1,109.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,281,000 after buying an additional 1,797,297 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,176,000 after buying an additional 199,030 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,274,000 after buying an additional 52,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 31,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CJS Securities started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

In other news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.92. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

