Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Brooks Automation worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,132 shares of company stock worth $1,311,148. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The business had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

