Morgan Stanley Purchases 512,787 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 270.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Aaron’s worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

