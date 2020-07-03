Morgan Stanley Purchases 395,572 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 157.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Flowserve worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1,746.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $28.34 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.