Morgan Stanley Increases Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Standpoint Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

CAG opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $36.05.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Insiders have sold a total of 507,290 shares of company stock worth $17,749,653 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

