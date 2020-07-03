Morgan Stanley Increases Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Standpoint Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.
CAG opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $36.05.
In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Insiders have sold a total of 507,290 shares of company stock worth $17,749,653 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
