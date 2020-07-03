Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Hill-Rom worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,936 shares of company stock worth $2,007,879. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.