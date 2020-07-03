Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 303,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $15,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth $373,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,419,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 101,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

