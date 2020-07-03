Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,327,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 1,387.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.19 million, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.62.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Sidoti cut their target price on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered AudioCodes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

