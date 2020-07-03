Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of MITK opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $67,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,029.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 645,726 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 421,532 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $10,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.