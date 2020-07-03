MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.71 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOFG. ValuEngine downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of MOFG opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

