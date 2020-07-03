Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Metlife’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Metlife posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Metlife will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Metlife.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of MET stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Metlife by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 781,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 407,647 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Metlife by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

