Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Meredith worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Meredith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Meredith by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Meredith by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 126,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDP shares. TheStreet cut Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE MDP opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.