MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Shares Down 0.3%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, 322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. Its products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

