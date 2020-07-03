Marshall C. Turner Sells 7,060 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XLNX opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,343 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $32,298,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,409 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $23,407,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

