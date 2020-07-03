MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.80 Million

Brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce $169.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.39 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $125.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $650.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.27 million to $661.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $712.54 million, with estimates ranging from $696.05 million to $736.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $501.88 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $527.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.72.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in MarketAxess by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

