Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MLVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Malvern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard Kent bought 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $66,574.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,891.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Barrett bought 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $101,395.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,437.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,427 shares of company stock worth $330,102. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

