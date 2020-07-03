Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TACBY stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Company Profile

