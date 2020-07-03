Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,745,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

