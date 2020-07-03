Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $7.97, 747,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 271% from the average session volume of 201,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Specifically, Director Bruce Booth acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $296.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,098,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.