Livent (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Trading Up 3.2%

Livent Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $5.16, approximately 1,348 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Livent alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Other. It offers battery grade lithium carbonate, battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium fluoride; lithium metals in the form of ingots, foils, and rods; and lithium-ion motive power batteries, energy storage batteries, and consumer batteries.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.