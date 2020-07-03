Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Thomas Marth Sells 10,080 Shares

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Thomas Marth sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LLNW stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

